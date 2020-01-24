Jim Pressel: Bill taking aim at distracted driving moves forward



Legislation co-authored by State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) that would prohibit holding a hand-held electronic device while driving passed out of the House Roads and Transportation Committee Wednesday. Pressel, a member of the committee, said nine Americans are killed each day as a result of distracted driving. It is also one of the top killers of teenagers, responsible for more than 58 percent of teen crashes. He said while Indiana has a law that prohibits texting while driving, it is difficult to enforce and drivers continue to use their devices including scrolling through social media feeds and playing games. Pressel said 21 states have implemented “hands-free device driving laws.” If passed, drivers in Indiana could not hold their cell phone or electronic communication devices while driving. According to Pressel, there will be a comprehensive and statewide educational campaign to inform Hoosiers about this law if it is enacted. House Bill 1070 now moves to the full House for further consideration. For more information about this proposal, visit iga.in.gov.