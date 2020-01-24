‘The Gentlemen’ tops this week’s new releases

Opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Gentlemen — Guy Ritchie’s action comedy stars Matthew McConaughey as a drug lord with a profitable empire in London. His efforts to cash out of the business leads to bribery and blackmail schemes in an attempt to steal his business out from under him. Jeremy Strong, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant round out the all-star cast. Rated R.

* The Turning – This modern take on Henry James’ novella The Turn of the Screw centers on a young nanny, played by Mackenzie Davis, charged with caring for two disturbed orphans – played by Brooklynn Prince and Finn Wolfhard – both of whom, along with the house, harbor dark secrets. Joely Richardson also stars. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* The Last Full Measure – This drama tells the true-life story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr., whose courageous acts weren’t recognized until 32 years later, when a Pentagon staffer, played by Captain America’s Sebastian Stan, investigates a Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger made by his best friend — and PJ partner on the mission — and his parents, played respectively by William Hurt, Christopher Plummer and Diane Ladd, which uncovers a high-level conspiracy behind the decades-long denial of the medal. Also starring Ed Harris, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Irvine and Peter Fonda in his final film role. Rated R.

