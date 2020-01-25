PurdueNorthwest professors awarded $526,000 NSF grant to explore ‘frontiers of physics’



Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Neeti Parashar, professor of Physics, and Jim Dolen, assistant professor of Physics, have been awarded a multiyear grant of approximately $526,000 by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to work on the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experiment at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) in Geneva, Switzerland, and at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Ill. These are world-class facilities to pursue particle physics research.PNW is the only undergraduate Physics department in the United States to be a full contributing member for these experiments at both CERN and Fermilab. Parashar and Dolen have worked for years to help build the pixel detector that allows the charged particles arising out of the proton-proton collision to be tracked, captured and analyzed.Learn more about PNW’s High Energy Physics program and collaborations at pnw.edu/hep. Learn more about the PNW QuarkNet Center at pnw.edu/quark-net.