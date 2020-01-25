Scholarships Available for Students Studying Health and Wellness Fields



The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) takes great pride in offering scholarship awards to students in the La Porte community, a tradition started by the La Porte Hospital Foundation in 1983. In addition to multiple scholarships available through HFL, scholarship opportunities funded by the La Porte Hospital Auxiliary will also be accessible through the same application process. A total of $100,000 will be awarded in 2020. The application for these scholarships will be open January 24 through March 20. Applications must be submitted through HFL’s online grant portal prior to midnight on Friday, March 20. To access the application or find more information, visit hflaporte.org/scholarships. For all available scholarships, students must be pursuing a degree in a health or wellness field and be enrolled at an accredited university, college or similar higher learning institute.