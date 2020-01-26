5 dead in helicopter crash in Southern California

KABC(LOS ANGELES) — Five people have died in a helicopter crash in the wealthy Southern California residential neighborhood of Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no survivors in the crash around 10 a.m. local time, fire officials said in a press conference. The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances, a spokesperson from the National Transportation Safety Board told ABC News.

It is unclear who the helicopter belonged to or where it originated from and was going to.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the crash and are working on containing the fire that resulted.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

