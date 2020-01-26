CMHU Investigation Update, South Liberty-man dead apparently from a gun shot wound-investigation continues

At approximately 12:43 this morning, the South Bend Police Department was called to the 600 block of South Liberty, South Bend, on a shooting. Upon arrival of uniformed officers on the scene, they discovered a male inside the home who appeared to have been shot. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Huey Hudson, Jr., age 28, of South Bend.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) was activated to investigate, per protocol. No one is in custody in the case at this time, and investigators are continuing to follow up on leads. If you believe you have information related to the death of Huey Hudson, Jr., please call Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.