Zelenskiy marks Auschwitz anniversary honoring survivors


Posted on: January 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has paid tribute to Holocaust survivors, telling them on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death camp’s liberation that they are an example to humanity



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Zelenskiy marks Auschwitz anniversary honoring survivors


Posted on: January 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has paid tribute to Holocaust survivors, telling them on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death camp’s liberation that they are an example to humanity



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.