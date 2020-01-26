Zelenskiy marks Auschwitz anniversary honoring survivors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has paid tribute to Holocaust survivors, telling them on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death camp’s liberation that they are an example to humanity

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Zelenskiy marks Auschwitz anniversary honoring survivors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has paid tribute to Holocaust survivors, telling them on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death camp’s liberation that they are an example to humanity