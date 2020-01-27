Juvenile Arrested and One Injured After Shots Fired in La Porte

In the early morning hours of Sunday, La Porte City Police, were dispatched to the area of F and 4th Streets in regards to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, a juvenile, who had sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to the La Porte Hospital. Officers also spoke with several witnesses at the scene.



A suspect was quickly developed and was located. The suspect, also a juvenile, was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. It was also learned that the victim and suspect knew each other and there was never a threat to the general public.

Due to the quick response the suspect was taken into custody and a firearm taken off the streets within an hour of the original call. At this time, there is no threat to the public in regards to his incident.

