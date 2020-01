Nighttime attack on US Embassy in Baghdad injured 1

A top U.S. military commander says a mortar attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad injured one American national and caused material damage

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Nighttime attack on US Embassy in Baghdad injured 1

A top U.S. military commander says a mortar attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad injured one American national and caused material damage