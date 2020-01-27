‘Star Trek: Picard’ beams up strong ratings for CBS All Access

Photo Cr: Matt Kennedy/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Patrick Stewart’s return to the Star Trek universe has beamed up strong numbers for CBS’ streaming service, CBS All Access.

Driven by interest in the series, CBS claims January was a record month for subscriber sign-ups, and also saw a new record for total streams — as well as the highest volume of subscribers streaming a CBS All Access original series to date. Picard also ranked as the biggest debut in the streaming service’s history.

And it wasn’t even close: Star Trek: Picard‘s streaming numbers warped 180% over the previous record holder, Star Trek: Discovery, according to the network.

A new episode of Star Trek: Picard drops every Thursday on CBS All Access in the U.S. A second season was already ordered before the first season debuted.

