UPDATE: Bank Robber Arrested in Illinois after robbery at the La Porte Community Federal Credit Union in Michigan City

On Tuesday January 14th, 2020 at approximately 2:25 P.M.; a suspect entered the La Porte Community Federal Credit Union located at 1315 Southwind Drive in Michigan City, Indiana. The suspect approached a teller and supplied a note demanding money. The suspect obtained an

undisclosed amount of United States Currency and left the area.

Several agencies responded to the scene to include the Michigan City Police Department, (Investigative Division and Patrol Division), La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, and La Porte County Drug Task Force. Officers searched the area and followed up on initial leads but were unable

to locate the suspect. The suspect was described as being a heavy-set white male, 300-350 pounds, and between 45-55 years of age. Surveillance video obtained from the bank provided investigators with a photograph of the suspect which was immediately disseminated to members of the police

department.

Based upon this video surveillance footage, the suspect was identified as Thomas Breese Jr., 49, of La Porte County. The Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) and the La Porte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) then began an extensive search for Breese. Breese was taken into custody

without incident on January 24th, 2020 at a hotel in Lockport, Illinois. Breese was also found to have an active warrant out of Porter County, Indiana for Theft as a Class D-Felony. Breese is currently being housed at the Will County Jail in Illinois pending extradition back to Indiana.

On January 27th, 2020; Detective/Corporal Tim Baker, the lead investigator on this case, received an arrest warrant on Thomas R. Breese Jr. for one count of Robbery as a Level 5-Felony. The warrant was issued out of La Porte County Superior Court #1 and Breese currently has a $15,000 CASH

ONLY bond on this charge. Detective/Corporal Baker would like to thank all the officers and detectives that assisted him with this investigation and bringing the case to a quick conclusion.

The police department would ask anyone with information in reference to this case to contact, Detective/Corporal Tim Baker at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1075. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger and also through our crime tip hotline number at

219-873-1488. You can always request to remain anonymous!

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and

until proven guilty in a court of law**