Patrick Frazee’s ex-girlfriend Krystal Lee to be sentenced in fiancee

DNY59/iStock(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The ex-girlfriend of a Colorado man who murdered his fiancee is set to be sentenced Tuesday for helping dispose of evidence in the gruesome crime.

Patrick Frazee was found guilty in November of killing his missing fiancee, Kelsey Berreth. He was sentenced to life without parole plus 156 years.

The star witness against Frazee during the dramatic trial was his ex-girlfriend with whom he later had an extramarital affair, Krystal Lee, who told the jury that Frazee called her to come to Berreth’s house to clean up the crime scene.

Lee testified that Frazee beat the mother of his child to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day 2018 while the couple’s 1-year-old daughter sat in a back room.

“I saw blood all over the floor and blood all over the wall… on the floor there were bloody footprints,” she testified.

Lee also admitted to disposing of Berreth’s phone. She pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence.

Lee is due in court Tuesday morning. She could be sentenced to up to three years behind bars.

Berreth’s body was never found.

