Teens & Young Adults In Indiana Can Now Enroll In Free E-cigarette Quit Program



The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), in partnership with the Truth Initiative, announced a text message program to help Indiana teens and young adults who want to quit vaping.The This is Quitting program was created with input from teens, college students and young adults who have attempted to or successfully quit e-cigarettes. Hoosier youth who need help quitting vaping can text “Indiana” to 88709 and receive age-appropriate recommendations about ways to quit. The program is part of a three-pronged approach directed by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb to reduce youth vaping that focuses on prevention, education and cessation.Since its launch in January 2019, This is Quitting has enrolled almost 100,000 teens and young adults nationwide. Preliminary data from the Truth Initiative show more than 60 percent of people using the texting feature reported that they had reduced or stopped using e-cigarettes after just two weeks.Indiana youth who enroll in This is Quitting will receive one support text per day for at least 60 days after their quit date. Individuals who are interested in ending e-cigarettes use but aren’t yet ready to set a quit date will receive at least four weeks of messages focused on building skills and confidence to prepare for quitting. Users can receive on-demand support for cravings, stress, slips and a desire for more tips or inspiration in addition to their scheduled interactive messages. Upon completion of the program, users will receive periodic text messages and may continue to receive messages of support for as long as needed.Printable flyers and palm cards with the text code and number are available for download through VapeFreeIndiana.isdh.in.gov, as well as more information about the program.