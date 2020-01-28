‘The Bachelor’ recap: Alayah is back and the ladies revolt

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday’s episode of ABC’s The Bachelor, Alayah returned and brought a fresh round of chaos to the Bachelor mansion.

First though, Peter and the 15 remaining bachelorettes attempt to leave the drama from last week’s episode behind them as they travel cross-country to continue their search for love in Cleveland, Ohio.

The first one-on-one date goes to Victoria F., with an invitation to let their love “soar to new heights,” which means boarding a plane with Peter to Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park, known as “the roller coaster capital of the world.” Peter has one more surprise for the 25-year-old Virginia native: a private concert with country star Chase Rice. Things get awkward when Victoria has a surprise of her own for Peter – Chase is her ex-boyfriend.

That leads to an uncomfortable conversation between Victoria and Chase, and a tougher one with Peter at dinner. It’s all good though, as Peter is cool with the whole thing and Victoria even gets the date rose.

A group date features Victoria P., Kiarra Kelley Deandra, Madison, Lexi, Shiann, Tammy, Sydney, Hannah Ann, Savannah and Mykenna, where Cleveland Browns’ football legends Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon put them through a rigorous workout before they face off in “The Bachelor Bowl.” The winners will spend the night with Peter, while the others go home. The game ends in a tie, so all 12 got to the cocktail party, making it tough to get some precious one-on-one time with him.

Adding to the ladies’ frustration is Victoria P., who after sitting out the football game with a bad back and canoodling with Peter on the sidelines, who is first to steal him away at the cocktail party. It’s about to get even more crowded, as Alayah, who was sent home last week, crashes the party.

Alayah is back to settle the score with Victoria P., who, it turns out, was not being completely honest with Peter about her relationship with Alayah. It seems the two spent way more than the “three hours” Victoria indicated at last week’s pre-rose ceremony cocktail party. In fact, they even vacationed together in Las Vegas.

Peter, admitting to Alayah that he “made a mistake,” invites her back to the mansion, and she accepts. He seals the deal by offering Alayah the group date rose, further angering the women.

Meanwhile, Kelsey is the next lucky lady who enjoys a day exploring Cleveland with Peter. At dinner that night, she explains that her “tough exterior” is the result of her father running off to Mexico when she was just seven, and leaving her mother to raise the family on her own. Kelsey says she’s determined not to let the past dictate her future, earning the respect of Peter, who offers her the date rose.

Back at the mansion, a new feud erupts when Alayah spills the beans about Victoria F.’s “Chase situation” to the other ladies. That leads to a profanity-laced exchange between the two, but clearly, not a single bachelorette in the mansion seems happy about Alayah’s return.

Peter is also feeling the heat, as several of the ladies express their anger over the outcome of the group date to his face. He sticks to his guns at first, but after private conversations with Victoria P, Alayah and Victoria F., he feels like he’s “messing up so bad.” The ladies agree, saying the drama between the three girls is ruing everyone’s time on the show.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger, as Peter must figure out a way of restoring order to the house.

The Bachelor returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.