HOMETOWN HERO at La Lumiere

La Lumiere School and their national powerhouse basketball program will be hosting “Hometown Hero’s” at their game against Lake Forest Academy on February 8th beginning at 2:00 PM. The special event is for ALL police, fire, EMS, E-911, military personnel and any other first responders. All first responder guests will receive free admission and also be recognized during halftime. Any first responder planning to attend is asked to RSVP with Athletic Director Matt Marvin ( [email protected] ).