Salvation Army of Michigan City Christmas Campaign Reaches 98.8 Percent of Goal



As the annual Christmas Campaign comes to an end, The Salvation Army of Michigan City is happy to announce that 98.8 percent of its $200,000 goal was met this holiday season. The Salvation Army of Michigan City sets a campaign goal every Christmas season which raises money through red kettles, online/mail-in donations and sponsorship dollars. These funds help serve needy families during the holidays, but also help The Salvation Army operate throughout the year, Simmons said. Also supported by donations through the Christmas Campaign is the Pathway of Hope program, the newest implementation by the local Salvation Army. This program works with the entire family with intense case management in hopes of breaking the cycle of generational poverty. Last year, The Salvation Army of Michigan City set a Christmas Campaign goal of $160,000 and easily met that goal by raising more than $170,000. Simmons was concerned about setting a higher goal this year, but explained that the higher goal was necessary to continue meeting the volume of clients served by The Salvation Army. The Christmas Campaign goal is set every year based on the annual budget. More information regarding The Salvation Army of Michigan City, including program information or volunteer opportunities, is available at www.samichigancity.org or by calling (219) 874-6885.