Valpo U Baseball Field Renovation Off to Strong Start



With the support of two generous gifts, the project to renovate Bauer Field, Valparaiso University’s baseball field, is off to a strong start. The two gifts total $550,000 and will provide the resources to install synthetic turf on the infield and down the foul lines. The total project will be done in two phases and, when completed, will transform Bauer Field into a quality Missouri Valley Conference facility. Lead gifts have been received from Valpo alumni Lynn Scheutzow ’74 Young and Carl Young ’73 and the Deetjen family. The renovation is scheduled to be completed in two phases, with a timeline driven by fundraising.