"We are The Walking Dead!" – AMC teases pics ahead of mid-season premiere

AMC(LOS ANGELES) — AMC has released new art to tease the upcoming Season 10 mid-season return of The Walking Dead.

The striking images show Samantha Morton as Alpha, leader of The Whisperers, screaming as if in battle, as well as Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride’s Carol, and Danai Gurira’s Michonne gearing up for what could be their final fight.

“We Are The Walking Dead!” is scrawled across each of the images.

The cliffhanger left our heroes trapped by Alpha’s murderous group, which added Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan to their dangerous ranks. The Walking Dead returns Sunday, February 23 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on AMC.

