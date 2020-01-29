Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Julia Louis-Dreyfus named in new crop of Oscar presenters

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday its latest round of presenters for the Oscars ceremony. The lineup includes Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

They join previously announced presenters, including Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek.

The 72nd annual Academy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. The ceremony airs live on ABC.

