Holy shirt! After four seasons, ‘The Good Place’ comes to a close

Colleen Hayes/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — If your version of The Bad Place is a world without any more new episodes of The Good Place, then, yes, this is The Bad Place.

After four seasons, the NBC fantasy comedy comes to an end Thursday night with a final double episode.

Speaking to ABC Audio, The Good Place star William Jackson Harper says the finale will reflect the “complicated” and “dense” nature of the show.

“I’m really excited for people to watch it, and I’m really curious what people think,” Harper says.

On The Good Place, Harper plays Chidi, one of four characters who find themselves in an afterlife divided into two sections: the heaven-like Good Place, and the hellish Bad Place.

He’s joined by Kristen Bell’s Eleanor, Jameela Jamil’s Tahani and Manny Jacinto’s Jason, as well as an artificial being named Janet, played by D’Arcy Carden, and Ted Danson’s reformed demon Michael.

Harper remains tight-lipped regarding the plot of the finale, but any one who’s seen at least the first season knows that The Good Place is always good for a twist or two.

“I love that it’s a comedy that expects a lot of its audience, and trusts the audience to come along with us on these weird turns that we take,” Harper says.

Harper is, of course, emotional about the show ending, though he reveals that a lot of the waterworks came courtesy of Carden.

“D’Arcy cries the most, and cries the fastest,” he says.

One thing he won’t miss, though, is The Good Place version of swear words, which replaces curse words with innocent facsimiles. As a now-seasoned New Yorker, Harper says he’s partial to the real deal, but admits he does “love a good ‘Mother-forker.'”

The Good Place series finale airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.