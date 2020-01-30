Michigan City Police Now Be Accepting Credit/Debit Card Payments Over The Phone For City Ordinance Violation



In order to help alleviate some of the stresses of receiving a City Ordinance Violation, MCPD will now be accepting Credit/Debit Card payments over the phone for the following City Ordinance Violations: Parking Violations and Animal Violations.

This now gives you three easy ways to pay your Ordinance Violation: In Person, US Mail, or over the phone.

To pay an Ordinance Violation over the phone, please call 219-874-3221 and ask to speak with the Records Division during their normal business hours of: Monday-Thursday 8 AM-4:30 PM and Friday 7:30 AM-4:00 PM. Closed on Saturday and Sunday.

