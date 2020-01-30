Valparaiso Death Investigation Declared A Homicide, No Threat To Community



On January 29, 2020 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Valparaiso Police responded to the 700 block of Elm St. for the report of a man down. Upon police arrival, the male subject was found deceased and a death investigation was initiated. As of Thursday morning, the investigation of this incident remains active and has been confirmed a homicide. It has been learned the participants were familiar with each other and therefore the incident was isolated to those involved. There appears to be no threat to community safety at this time.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Please use the word “Elm” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on. Thank you for your assistance and partnership with our agency.

