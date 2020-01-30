Walorski Launches Bipartisan Women in STEM Caucus

Bipartisan Caucus Will Focus on Increasing Presence of Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) this week launched the first ever Women in STEM Caucus, alongside co-chairs Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), and Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.). The bipartisan House caucus was founded to increase the presence of women and underrepresented minorities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM. The caucus currently has 13 members from both sides of the aisle.

“STEM education is a driving force behind our nation’s 21st century economy, strengthening our workforce through hands-on learning, technical training, and real-world application of the skills required in cutting-edge jobs,” Congresswoman Walorski said. “That’s especially true in northern Indiana, a manufacturing hub that depends on innovation and skill to build made-in-America products. By expanding access and encouraging girls of all ages to explore STEM fields, we can create more jobs and opportunity in our communities and open doors for them to achieve their full potential. I’m excited to help launch the bipartisan Women in STEM Caucus and work with my colleagues to change the landscape of American innovation so all ships can rise.”