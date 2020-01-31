Ogden Dunes Beach Closed Until Further Notice

The Ogden Dunes Beach is closed effective immediately until further notice per the Ogden Dunes Town Council. This is due to hazardous conditions created by erosion and ongoing construction work with heavy equipment working in the area. This is in addition to the previously announced closure of all beach accessways which is still in effect. Police are asking to please not go onto any beach access-ways or the Ogden Dunes Beach until this closure is lifted.

Beach access is also closed at the Portage Lakefront & Riverwalk due to hazardous conditions resulting from erosion however the pavilion, fishing area, and trails are currently open. The closest way to access the beach is currently at West Beach located just north of US Highway 12 on Porter / Lake County Line Road. For more information about West Beach please visit: nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit/west-beach.htm For more pictures visit facebook.com/OgdenDunesPD/ .