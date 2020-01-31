“TURNER JOINS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT SWANSON CENTER”

MICHIGAN CITY —Swanson Center announces the appointment of Clay Turner to their Board of Directors. Turner, a longtime resident of LaPorte County, currently serves as the Executive Director for the LaPorte County Solid Waste District.

Turner looks forward to serving on the board for Swanson Center, and to helping to continue their mission of improving lives by providing comprehensive, expert mental health services for the people who live and work in LaPorte County. “I am happy to be part of a board that has helped so many in our community, I hope my experiences will be an asset to the board,” said Turner.

An Indiana community mental health center, Swanson Center provides the full continuum of mental and behavioral health services to La Porte County residents, including psychiatric medicine, outpatient therapy, addiction treatment, community-based case management, in-house residential treatment and child and adolescent services. Swanson Center, which employs over 100 area residents, maintains fulltime offices in both Michigan City and La Porte.