2020 Paint The Plow



The Indiana Department of Transportation has launched the 2020 Paint the Plow campaign and invites Indiana schools to submit an application to participate. Paint the Plow is open to all middle schools, high schools and career-technical schools across the state. Schools/programs will be paired with a local INDOT unit to paint an INDOT snow plow blade with original artwork representing their school. Applications and additional program details can be found here: painttheplow.indot.in.gov. In addition to being seen in full service during the winter weather months, the blades may be used at events within the school’s community to enhance public awareness, promote safety and foster greater appreciation of both INDOT and the school. Only students who are currently enrolled in the applicant school may participate in the creation, execution and completion of the art project.