CASA La Porte Training

The CASA Program is conducting their next volunteer training in February. LaPorte County Library (Coolspring Branch) 6925 W 400 N Michigan City, IN 46360 Wednesday:2/12/20 4:00 – 7:00 pm 2/19/20 4:00 – 7:00 pm Saturday: 2/15/20 9:30 am – 4:00 pm 2/22/20 11:00 am – 4:00 pm For children who’ve been abused or neglected having a CASA means having a voice in the decisions the adults are making. CASA means having a home instead of feeling invisible. For volunteers, CASA is a life –changing experience that makes our community a better place. Currently there are sixty-four children in need of services. Children who need someone to look out for their best interest, children that need someone to be their voice in the court.

