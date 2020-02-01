Victim of Valparaiso Homicide Identified

The Valparaiso Police have identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on January 29, 2020 as 36 year old Travis Thompson, of Valparaiso. The investigation of this incident is on-going, under the cooperative efforts of the Valparaiso Police Department, the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office, and the office of the Porter County Coroner. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Please use the word “Elm” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on. Thank you for your assistance and partnership with the agency.All individuals associated with this incident are innocent until proven guilty. Additional information regarding this incident will be released when it is available.





