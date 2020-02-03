One dead, five hurt in shooting on Greyhound bus in California: Highway patrol

(LOS ANGELES) — One person was killed and five others were hurt in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday morning, officials said.

The five survivors have been transported to hospitals by air ambulance, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dozens were on board the bus, which was en route from Los Angeles to the San Francisco area. The shooting occurred at about about 1:27 a.m. local time when the bus was near Lebec, about 80 miles north of Los Angeles.

The bus driver immediately pulled over and persuaded the male suspect to get off the bus, officials said. When the suspect got off he left his handgun behind, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, officials said.

