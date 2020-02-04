Gov. Holcomb joins Jake Steinfeld in awarding fitness centers to Indiana schools



Governor Holcomb and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld announced nominations are now open for Indiana schools to apply for a $100,000 DON’T QUIT!® fitness center from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC). The NFGFC seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. Three Indiana elementary or middle schools will each receive a $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center from the NFGFC. The NFGFC envisions a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers have been built in 32 states and Washington, DC. In 2020, NFGFC will gift fitness centers to four more states – Indiana, Alabama, Kentucky and Oklahoma – with a goal of building in all 50 states in the coming years.

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured in the United States. School nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 20. For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.