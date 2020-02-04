Indiana hits record employment in 2019



According to data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD): Indiana employment peaked in June with a record number of Hoosiers working (2,750,700) in the private sector. Unemployment fell to 3.2% in September—the lowest it’s been since December 2000. The percentage of jobless in Indiana remained unchanged for four consecutive months, closing out the year at that 3.2% level. The number of unemployment claims filed in 2019 fell to its lowest level (190,983) in more than 10 years. The biggest employment gains in 2019 came from Construction, adding 6,900 jobs for a total of 153,900; Private Education & Health Services, adding 6,300 jobs for a total of 490,700; and Professional & Business Services, adding 3,900 jobs for a total of 348,100. Indiana’s labor force participation rate in December remained at 64.4% and above the U.S. rate of 63.2%.