MDWise has a new Preseident and CEO

Indiana-licensed health maintenance organization, MDWise, has a new President and Chief Executive Officer. Jessica Cromer now leads one of Indiana’s largest HMOs, which services nearly 300,000 Medicaid members. MDWise is operated by Michigan-based McLaren Integrated HMO Group. Cromer previously served as executive director for Pittsburgh-based Gateway Health Plan, which has 284,000 members. Cromer also worked 18 years for Amerigroup, an Anthem-owned company.