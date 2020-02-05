Disney+ news: ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ drops in August; ‘The Mandalorian’ returning in October

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon – Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Tuesday that The Mandalorian will return in October and will run beyond season two, possibly adding more characters with an eye towards spinning off their own series.

Created by Jon Favreau and co-produced by Star Wars: The Clone Wars Emmy winner Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian’s initial eight-episode first season was a hit with fans, and spawned a million memes thanks to its littlest star, the creature who was affectionately dubbed “Baby Yoda.”

Iger also revealed August as the premiere date of The Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s first Disney+ series — starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan — followed in December by WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively.

Marvel and Star Wars are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.