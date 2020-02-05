Employee Addiction Program Goes Statewide



An initiative launched two years ago by the Wellness Council of Indiana and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is expanding. The chamber says Indiana Workforce Recovery is partnering with mental health and addiction treatment services provider Centerstone to bring an award-winning program statewide. Centerstone developed the Workforce Investment Program to help employers throughout the country assist employees with substance use issues. The program is now being offered through Indiana Workforce Recovery to give hands-on consultation to Hoosier businesses that want to implement recovery programs.

The program gives potential or current employees who test positive on their drug screen the option to enter treatment as a condition of maintaining their employment. Centerstone will then develop and implement personalized treatment plans for each employee and keep the employer updated on the employee’s progress. Learn more at www.wellnessindiana.org