Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas dead at 103

Universal Pictures/Getty Images(HOLLYWOOD) — Iconic Hollywood star Kirk Douglas, father of Oscar-winner Michael Douglas, has died, ABC News has confirmed. He was 103.

In a statement on Instagram, Michael Douglas said, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he continued.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael added. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true: ‘Dad — I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.’”

