Just For Laughs February 29th in Michigan City

Join Tomfoolery Fun Club: Just for Laughs! and the Tomfoolery Fun Club Saturday February 29th at the Orak Shrine in Michigan City. Call 219-595-YES2 or go to their website at www.tomfooleryfunclub.com. Tom and Michele will be on with Ric Federighi Monday 2/10 at 8am.