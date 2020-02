Paladin Gala on Saturday April 4th

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR PALADIN’S SPLASH OF COLOR GALA AND AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 4, 2020. THE SPLASH OF COLOR GALA WILL BE HELD AT SAND CREEK COUNTRY CLUB BEGINNING AT 6 PM. THE EVENING WILL BE DESIGNED FOR THE COMMUNITY TO COME TOGETHER TO SUPPORT PALADIN’S MISSION: TO ADVOCATE FOR CHILDREN, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, SENIORS AND THEIR FAMILIES TO PROVIDE SUPPORTS AND OPPORTUNITIES TO LEARN, GROW AND ENJOY A MEANINGFUL LIFE. PALADIN ARTISTS AND ARTWORK WILL BE ONSITE, ALONG WITH COCKTAILS, HORS D’OEURVES, AND ENTERTAINMENT. PALADIN IS ACTIVELY SEEKING SPONSORSHIPS AND SILENT AUCTION ITEMS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACTÂ [email protected].