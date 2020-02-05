Sex scene with Ryan Gosling led Jessica Simpson to close the book on ‘The Notebook’ role

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — While 2004’s romantic drama The Notebook had moviegoers falling in love with the love between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, Jessica Simpson says a love scene with the actor led her to turn down what would become McAdams’ role.

In a passage from her new memoir, Open Book, that was obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Simpson recalls how she watched The Notebook on a flight after the news of her divorce from Nick Lachey was announced.

“The statement went out while I was in the air, but nobody on the plane knew a thing, except that Jessica Simpson was loudly sobbing in first class. Then they announced that the movie we all had to watch was The Notebook. “‘Oh God,'” I thought. “The most romantic movie in the world, and I was leaving Nick,” the selection reads.

“I knew exactly what the movie was about because I had read the script but turned it down because they wouldn’t budge on taking out the sex scene,” Simpson wrote. “And it would have been with Ryan Gosling, of all people.”

In the book, Simpson also notes she was “in love” with Ryan Gosling, after working with him as a kid on The Mickey Mouse Club.

The Notebook, based on the 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks, would of course later become one of the most beloved romantic movies of all time. It also was a big success in the box office, grossing more than $115 million.

