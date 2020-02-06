Elon Musk teases building a new Tesla Gigafactory in Texas

jazz42/iStock(NEW YORK) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased his Twitter followers on Wednesday with a poll asking them if they want a Gigafactory built in Texas.

With results still rolling in, a majority of respondents indicated “Hell yeah” over “Nope” in Musk’s unexpected poll.

Giga Texas? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2020

There are currently two other Tesla Gigafactory’s located in the U.S. — Nevada and upstate New York.

Musk announced last November that the site of its first European factory would be in Berlin. Production is slated to begin there in 2021.

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai began delivering its first “made in China” cars last December after completing construction in just about a year. The Gigafactory in China was the company’s first plant built outside of the U.S.

Last month, Tesla overtook Germany’s Volkswagen to become the second most valuable automaker in the world, when its market value surpassed the $100 billion mark. The company’s stock has skyrocketed to record highs in recent weeks, at times even baffling many investors and analysts.

