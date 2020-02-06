Finally, the ‘Friends’ are back together…On Instagram

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Could we BE any more excited? Well, aFriends reunion would do the trick, but until that seemingly impossible dream comes true, fans of the beloved sitcom can at least take comfort in the fact that Matthew Perry has joined his former cast mates Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc — on Instagram.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the NBC show that ran from 1994 to 2004, finally joined the social media service that Aniston nearly broke when she joined back in October. She now has nearly 30 million followers.

A day after Perry teased fans with “big news coming…” — leading to speculation the gang would be getting back together — Kudrow welcomed Perry to Insta. “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES,” she wrote alongside a throwback pic of her and Perry. She added, “Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Perry’s new account didn’t cause an Aniston-level event, but he’s already racked up over 500,000 followers as of Thursday afternoon.

He has yet to post, though his profile boasts a Chandler-eque description: “What is this, my Instagram account?”

