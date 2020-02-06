Franciscan Health breast cancer programs receive Indiana grants

The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT) has awarded $42,240 in grants to Franciscan Health Foundation to provide free screenings and diagnostic services for low-income Hoosier women, as well as material support for those with a breast cancer diagnosis, including food, transportation and housing payments. Franciscan Health Foundation has received IBCAT funding for several years.

• A $16,140 grant will provide breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services for women whose household income is at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level and lack sufficient insurance. Enrollment and screenings for this program are available at Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Women’s Center Chesterton, Franciscan Health Munster Cancer Center and Franciscan Health Crown Point Breast Care Center. Enrollment is also available at Catherine McAuley Clinic in Hammond.

• A $10,600 grant will go toward support post-diagnosis support services at Franciscan Health Michigan City and at Franciscan Health Women’s Center in Chesterton for women whose household income is at or below 350 percent of the federal poverty level.

• An $8,000 grant will go toward post-diagnostic support services at the Indianapolis Cancer Center or at Franciscan Health Mooresville for women whose household income is at or below 350 percent of the federal poverty level.

• A $7,500 grant will go toward post-diagnosis support services in Lake County for women whose household income is at or below 350 percent of the federal poverty level. Support services are available at Franciscan Health Munster Cancer Center, Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Breast Care Center and Catherine McAuley Clinic in Hammond.

Since the Breast Cancer Awareness special group recognition license plate was first made available in 2002, tens of thousands of Hoosier women have received screening, diagnostic and support services with more than $5 million being awarded through competitive grants. In addition, more than $80,000 in scholarships has been awarded to incoming and current college students who have lost a parent or who have a parent currently battling the disease.

The mission of the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust, Inc. is to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana. Indiana residents may purchase an Indiana breast cancer awareness special group recognition license plate by visiting any BMV license branch or online at myBMV.com. Of the annual $40 fee, $25 is a direct tax-deductible donation (to the extent of the law).

The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness license plate was the brainchild of the late Nancy Jaynes, a Plymouth High School family and consumer sciences teacher. Nancy lost her battle with breast cancer in March 2008. Her vision that the license plate be a traveling billboard and reminder about the importance of early detection of breast cancer is alive and making a difference to thousands of Hoosiers.