A new metal plant opening in Portage

A Spain-based corporation is planning to open a new metal forming plant in Portage. Fagor Arrasate has signed a lease for over 6,700 square feet in the Ameriplex at the Port Business Park. The company has customers in over 70 counties and plans to have the plant operational by the end of the year. Plans call for the plant to include a workshop and offices and for construction to start in April. Fagor Arrasate is the first tenant to move into the new Diversey Building on Prairie School Drive. The Holladay Properties development has nearly 53,000 square feet of space and will be home to other developments, including Polymer Logistics and Bass Pro Shops.