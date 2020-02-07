Barker Mansion’s Annual Valentine’s Behind-The-Scenes Tour



Join Barker Mansion for their annual Valentine’s behind-the-scenes tour, Thursday, February 13th, 7-9 pm. View extensive archives, former servants’ quarters, hidden closets, boiler room, and kitchen. Learn about the history of Valentine’s day in the 19th century and the sensational 1893 marriage of John H. Barker, one of the wealthiest millionaires in the Midwest, to Katherine Fitzgerald, an Irish schoolteacher in Michigan City. See Catherine Barker’s original wedding photos from 1915. The tour begins at 7 pm Central Time on February 13th and will last two hours. Cost is $15 per adult or $10 per senior (ages 65+)/youth (ages 3-15). Reservations can be made on Eventbrite or by calling the Barker Mansion at 219-873-1520. For more information on upcoming events, please call the mansion at 219-873-1520 or visit barkermansion.com.