Horizon Bank Announces Eric Sommer as Vice President, Controller

Dan Buresh, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, is pleased to announce the promotion of Eric Sommer to Vice President, Controller in the Michigan City, Indiana office.

Sommer has over 15 years in the financial industry. At Horizon Bank he has supervisory responsibilities within the Finance area along with providing instrumental analysis and consolidating of accounting records relating to potential and closed merger transactions, assisting in regulatory, internal, and external reporting, and various accounting functions.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.