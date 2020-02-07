State’s oldest employee retires at age 102



Indiana’s oldest employee retired yesterday. Chief surveyor 102 year old Bob Vollmer, left the Indiana Government Center South as an employee for the last time Thursday morning. He worked for the Department of Natural Resources 57 years, mostly in the field or out of his home office in Brown County. Vollmer exited the building after a two-hour reception with fellow employees.Wednesday he completed his last day of working in the field, surveying in Clinton, in Vermillion County. This evening, the DNR will honor Vollmer with a retirement dinner party. On Tuesday, he had pie and coffee with Gov. Eric Holcomb and DNR director Cameron Clark at Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park. Vollmer, who started with the agency as project engineer at Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area in 1963, is older than the DNR itself—the agency turned 100 last year. Many of his stories involve being part of three combat operations in the South Pacific. Returning there is part of his extensive retirement plans. Vollmer, whose mother, Anna Francis Vollmer, lived to 108, says he believes in working, but his body told him it was time to go. He attributes his success to the help he’s received along the way.