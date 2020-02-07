Turkey sends more troops, tanks to Syria amid Idlib assault

Several Turkish armored vehicles and tanks have entered rebel-controlled northwestern Syria in the latest reinforcements sent in by Ankara amid a Syrian government offensive that this week brought the two countries’ troops into a rare direct confrontation

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Turkey sends more troops, tanks to Syria amid Idlib assault

Several Turkish armored vehicles and tanks have entered rebel-controlled northwestern Syria in the latest reinforcements sent in by Ankara amid a Syrian government offensive that this week brought the two countries’ troops into a rare direct confrontation