Valparaiso University has received a $15 million gift

Valparaiso University has received a $15 million gift, calling it the single largest gift for student scholarships in the school’s 161-year history. The university says the deferred gift commitment, from an anonymous couple, will be used to establish an endowed fund. President Mark Heckler says the impact of the gift will create an “immeasurable” impact on future generations of students. Heckler says the donors wish to remain anonymous, but he does call them “longtime friends of Valpo” who are dedicated to the mission of the school. The university, located in the city of Valparaiso, says the deferred gift supports Forever Valpo: The Campaign for Our Future, a $250 million endowment campaign that is securing permanent resources for student scholarships, faculty development and programs.