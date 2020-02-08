4-year-old Wisconsin boy shot and killed inside his home

MicroStockHub/iStock(MILWAUKEE) — A 4-year-old boy was killed early Saturday morning when shots rang out inside a Milwaukee apartment, police said.

Police responded to a call in the Mayfair Apartments of the 5300 block of N. Lovers Lane Road around 1:17 a.m., where the child suffered a “serious gunshot wound,” police said.

Officials from the Milwaukee Police and Wauwautosa Fire Departments immediately tended to the child with CPR and other life-saving maneuvers, police said.

The child, whose name has not been released, died.

Two people were taken into custody, but have not been charged.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police are still looking into who fired the gun and ask anyone with information to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or contact the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

