Suspected Thai soldier kills at least 17, remains at-large inside mall

kali9/iStock(NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand) — At least 17 people are dead and 21 injured in Thailand, allegedly at the hands of a Thai soldier, according to police and local media outlets.

Police said the shooting took place in the Nakhon Ratchasima province and that the alleged culprit is still in the Terminal 21 mall. The situation is ongoing, according to a police spokesperson.

People in the area are advised to take caution as police say the suspect is still shooting his gun.

Around 10:30 a.m. ET, Thai police told those who are stuck in the mall to hide in a safe place and to mute their phones.

Preliminary details shared with the U.S. say the suspect then stole a military Humvee and weapons from an Army base were several more guards were injured. The suspect then fled to the local mall and fired at shoppers inside, where he is reportedly still holding people hostage.

The alleged shooter posted messages to Facebook during the attack before his account was taken down, according to police.

“We don’t know why he did this. It appears he went mad,” defense ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said, according to Reuters.

The U.S. State Department is advising citizens in Thailand to avoid the area and to contact loved ones if they are safe.

