Laura Dern sweetly thanks her parents after winning first Oscar

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN(LOS ANGELES) — Laura Dern is officially an Oscar winner.

The actress took home the award for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday for her role in the Netflix film Marriage Story. In the film, which starred Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, Dern acted as the fierce lawyer who assists Johansson’s character with her divorce.

Dern gave a heartwarming speech and thanked her parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

“Some say, never meet your heroes, but I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes: my legends Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern,” she said as the audience erupted in cheers. “You got game. I love you.”

Even sweeter? Dern’s date to the Oscars was her mother.

Dern was also a part of the cast of Little Women which was nominated for a total of six Academy Awards.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved